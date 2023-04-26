Person of Interest in Roadside Arsons

Working on a called-in tip, Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems believes his department has solved the recent roadside arson case.

The caller gave authorities information about a suspicious vehicle—even while local firefighters were battling brush fires at three different locations along a dozen miles between Pond Hollow and Airplane Light Road on Saturday evening, April 15.

A deputy on the scene was alerted to be on the lookout for the vehicle which had just passed by, the officer reported. When the vehicle made a second drive-by, the deputy secured the license plate number, Sheriff Weems told the Review.

After the story was reported in last week edition, the TBI received a similar tip which they shared with the Sheriff’s Office which had already identified the individual.

The information was turned over to Tennessee Forestry investigators and the TBI Bomb & Arson division, the Sheriff said.

Local officers accompanied state investigators when they questioned the mid-30s male person of interest who may have recently moved to the area.

No arrest has yet been made as additional evidence is being collected.

Responders from Lobelville Volunteer Fire Department, Linden VFD, Perry County Rescue Squad, Sheriff’s Office, Pineview Community VFD, and Humphreys County Fire battled the overnight blaze alongside Forestry Division personnel.