MIGIA HELEN BARBER QUALLS

Mrs. Migia Helen Barber Qualls, 91, of Linden, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Perry County Nursing Home. A funeral service was held Thursday, April 20, 2023, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Interment followed services in the Barber-Qualls Cemetery on Coon Creek. She was born in Perry County to the late George Floyd Barber and Lillian Rogers Barber. Helen married Hansel Lee Qualls on March 19, 1949. She was a housewife that truly took her duty as a homemaker to heart. She always kept a spotless home. To her family she could have won cook of the year! She loved cooking for family, friends, and neighbors; chicken and dumplings was her signature dish, but she made amazing fried pies too! She loved her garden and would can enough to feed two or three families. She loved her family and sharing her canned goods with them. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Hansel Lee Qualls; only forty-five days ago by her daughter, Clara Bell Qualls Wardrop; a sister, Hazel Boswell; and five brothers, Hildred, Hassel, Herchel, Hubert, Holly, and Huron Barber. Survivors include her daughter, Norma (Johnny) Coble of Linden; son-in-law, Don Wardrop of Bay Springs, Mississippi; grandchildren, Brad Coble, Nicholas (Ashley) Coble, Stefan Wardrop, Shayn (Kalli) Wardrop, and Victoria (Ryan) Troester; great grandchildren, Averee, Saylor, Jackson, and Carter Coble; daughter by choice, Sarah (Lonzo) Duncan; sister-in-law, Isobel Barber; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving family members and many friends.