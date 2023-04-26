JIMMY AVERETT

Mr. Averett, 86, of Linden, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. A funeral service was held Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. He was born in Linden to the late Edward Vanleer Averett and Jessie Woodrow Averett. He was retired from the State of Tennessee where he worked with the Bridge Inspection Crew. He was also owner/operator of Averett’s Linden Car Wash. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his wife, Maybelle Arnold Averett, an infant son, and a brother, Tom Eddy Averett. Survivors include his son, Joel Averett of Linden; and several nieces and nephews.