City of Lobelville Meeting By Editor | April 26, 2023 | 0 The City of Lobelville monthly meeting will be held Tuesday, May 2, 2023, 5:00 p m., at City Hall. The public is invited. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE April 26, 2023 | No Comments » SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE April 26, 2023 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS-BECKHAM April 19, 2023 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS-BARHAM April 18, 2023 | No Comments » SECTION 00 11 13 – ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS April 12, 2023 | No Comments »