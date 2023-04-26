BERTIE JEAN MARVIN HESTER

Mrs. Bertie Jean Marvin Hester, 94, of Waverly, formerly of Lobelville, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Humphreys County Nursing Home. A funeral service was held Monday, April 17, 2023, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Tate Cemetery. She was born in Linden to the late Elbert Marvin and Elsie Ward Marvin. Ms. Bertie Jean was a member of the Waverly United Methodist Church and Lobelville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed working with the children at Lobelville United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School and always had special programs for the children to perform on holidays. She actually wrote many of these programs. She also sang in the church choir and sang specials when asked. “How Great Thou Art” was a favorite of many. In her later years she worked at the Perry County Nursing Home as the Activities Coordinator. She loved working with the residents and always

had a smile for each and every one of them. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband, Leslie L. Hester; a grandson, Leslie Joe Hester; a special uncle and aunt, Egbert and Martha Lillian Ward Marvin; a sister, Hattye Jo Smith and her husband J.B. Smith; two brothers, Bobby Marvin and Billy Marvin; and three sisters-in-law, Rhetta Sue Marvin, Peggy Marvin, and Faye Marvin. Survivors include her children, Elaine (Bobby) Bates and Marty Hester, both of New Johnsonville, TN; grandchildren, Jeremy (Janessa) Hester of Atoka, TN, Bridget (Cody) Maxwell of Parsons, TN, Brandon (Amy) Bates of Waverly, TN, and Lesli Stephenson of New Johnsonville, TN; greatgrandchildren, Brooklyn Rose, Rhett Hester, Dillan (Chloe) Maxwell, Sloan Maxwell, Clausen Bates, and Tait and Taid Stephenson; two brothers, Jim Marvin of Linden, TN and Jerry (Jackie) Marvin of Duluth, GA; and lots of nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends.