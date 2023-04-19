Reward Offered in Suspected Weekend Arson

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1,000 reward leading to the arrest of those responsible for setting a series of roadside brush fires Saturday night, April 15.

Along what Sheriff Nick Weems estimated is a twelve-mile stretch of road from Pond Hollow to Airplane Light Road, someone set multiple fires, all in secluded areas away from residences, the Sheriff noted. No structures were damaged in the incident.

The Sheriff said his team is conducting a local investigation, but he urged Lobelville Fire Chief Chris O’Guin to also contact the district attorney’s office and request they get involved.

If you saw anything suspicious on Saturday related to these fires, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 931-589-8803 and report it.

Responders from Lobelville Volunteer Fire Department, Linden VFD, Perry County Rescue Squad, Sheriff’s Office, Pineview Community VFD, and Humphreys County Fire all responded to the fires and battled them overnight.

Firefighters were called back to the scene when the flames reignited. Heavy winds over the weekend did not help the situation.

Chief O’Guin reported on Facebook that the fires were under control: “If the wind will lay for the next day or so, everything should calm back down on the creek. At this time no fire has jumped the fire break Forestry put in place, so let’s pray it stays that way.”

Chief O’Guin also praised all those volunteers and first responders who worked to get the fire contained, and thanked them for their service.