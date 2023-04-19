Repairing Extensive Damage to DePriest Bend Cemetery

DePriest Bend Cemetery on Duncan Circle received extensive damage during a storm in March, resulting in many headstones being displaced.

If you have family members buried there, please check to see if their headstones were damaged or displaced. Each family will be responsible for the cost of repair or resetting of their family’s stones.

Young Funeral Home has offered to contact a monument company to arrange estimates for resetting headstones. Please contact Young Funeral Home at 931-589-3033, as soon as possible, if you need their services.

Due to all the ground work required to get the cemetery in shape for mowing, donations are greatly needed. Donations may be made at the Bank of Perry County or checks made payable to DePriest Bend Cemetery may be mailed to the Bank of Perry County, P.O. Box 457, Lobelville, TN 37097.

Thanks for your help.