Easter Contest 2023 Winners
Many thanks to the kids who entered the 2023 Buffalo River Review Easter Coloring Contest—and the parents who encouraged them and dropped off their entries. Here are this year’s winners:
Ages four to seven: Andrew Swarey, first; Braylee Burgess, second; Mallory King, third.
Ages eight to ten: Madison Rochelle, first; Leryn Swarey,second; Ean Rogers, third.
The contest was brought to you by the Bank of Perry County, FirstBank and Food Giant. Winners in each category received $20, $15, and $10 cash prizes.