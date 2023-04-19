CAMY BURLISON FRAZIER

Mrs. Camy Burlison Frazier, 55, of Linden, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center. A funeral service was held Sunday, April 16, 2023, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Bobby French officiating. Burial was at Frazier-Skelton Cemetery on Sinking Creek. She was born in Waverly to the late Howard Wilson Burlison and Martha Nail Carter. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Linden. She worked at Bates, LLC for many years and then became a homemaker. She enjoyed fishing, reading, mowing, riding her dogs on her side-by-side, and spending time with friends and family. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her brother, Jason Burlison; brother-in-law, Larry Skelton; and sister-in-law, Joyce Frazier Skelton. Survivors include her husband of thirty-five years, Chuck Frazier; children, Tara (Scott) Bell and Grant (Stephanie) Skelton, both of Linden; brothers, Ken (Yvonne) Burlison of Lobelville and Blake “Tiny” Burlison of Linden; sister-in-law, Joanne (Larry) Carroll of Hohenwald; brother-in-law, Henry (Linda) Vaughn of Hampshire; grandchildren, Bethany Howell, Lily Skelton, Gatlin Skelton, Alexis Bell, Julie Bell, Alicia (Jeremy) Hurlbut, and Samantha (Johnny) Sipes; niece, Natalie Nelson; nephews, Zack Burlison, Damian Hollaway, Autumn Nelson, David Hollaway, and McKinley Hollaway; several great-nieces and nephews; a special friend, Nancy Longfield; and a host of other loving family members and many friends. Memorials may be made to the funeral home for burial expenses.