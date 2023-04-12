WILLIAM HOYT KIRK

Bro. Kirk, 94, of Linden, died Monday, April 3, 2023, at Perry County Nursing Home. A funeral service was held Thursday, April 6, 2023, 3:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Roy Sharp and Cary Crews officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery, with military honors performed by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1123. He was born October 24, 1928, in Perry County to the late Nesby Kirk and Nannie Lou Beasley Kirk. After graduating from Linden High School, Hoyt attended Lipscomb University in 1947, playing baseball and basketball. After two years of college Hoyt served in the United States Navy during the Korean War for four years. After the war he went back to Lipscomb and resumed his education and baseball career. He earned his degree in Health and Physical Education and later earned his Master’s from Peabody. “Coach Kirk” was hired in 1963 at Freed-Hardeman University. He fulfilled many duties during his time at F-HU, coaching basketball and baseball, many other physical education activities, and teaching a full load of classes. Beginning in 1969, Bro. Kirk started preaching in Perry County, first at Brush Creek Church of Christ and then for about thirty-eight years at the Linden Church of Christ until February 2021, when his health would no longer allow him to speak full time. Coach Kirk was director at Mid-South Youth Camp for twenty years, making many lifelong friendships and acquaintances. He always enjoyed running into former players, students, and campers. In addition to his parents, Hoyt is preceded in death by his daughter, Patti Kirk Haston; wives, Betty Doyle Kirk and Barbara Savage Kirk; sister, Evelyn Kirk Townsend; and brother, Harry “Sonny” Kirk. Survivors include his grandson, Kirk Haston and his wife Kasey; great grandsons, Kenner and Kooper Haston; and great granddaughter, Kyler Haston, all of Lobelville; stepson, Mark Savage of Linden; he also leaves several loving nieces and nephews; he will be missed by the many friends that he has made throughout his lifetime.