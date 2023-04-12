SECTION 00 11 13 – ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Bidders may submit bids for project as described in this Document.

Submit bids according to the Instructions to Bidders.

Project Identification: Lobelville City Park ADA Improvements

Project Location: West 6th Avenue, Lobelville, TN 37097

Owner: 55 South Main Street, Lobelville, TN 37097

Architect: TLM Associates, Inc.; 117 E. Lafayette St.; Jackson, TN 38301; 731-988-9840.

Bids will be received for the following Work:

Accessible Parking Sitework/Grading Asphalt Paving Bleacher Foundations Sod

Proposed forms of contract documents, including plans and specifications, are on file at the following:

TLM Associates, Inc., 117 E. Lafayette Street, Jackson, TN 38301

Builder’s Exchange, 2728 Eugenia Avenue Suite 108, Nashville, TN 37211, www.bxtn.org

McGraw Hill Construction, www.construction.com

West Tennessee Plans Room, www.wtplanroom.com

Copies of the documents must be obtained by providing a deposit to TLM Associates, Inc.

Each General Contractor will receive one (1) set of plans and specifications documents by depositing $100.00 with TLM Associates, Inc. Additional complete sets may be purchased at their own expense. Such deposit will be fully refundable, and the successful bidders deposit will be retained.

A digital copy of the plans and specifications are available upon request after the purchase of a bid set.

Owner will receive sealed bids until the bid time and date at the location given below. Owner will consider bids prepared in compliance with the Instructions to Bidders, and delivered as follows:

Bid Date: April 27, 2023

Bid Time: 10:00 a.m. local time.

Location: 55 South Main Street, Lobelville, TN 37097

Bids will be thereafter publicly opened and read aloud.

The City of Lobelville reserves the right to reject any and all bids or to waive any informality in the bidding whenever such rejection or waiver is in the interest of the Owner.

A certified check or bank draft, payable to The City of Lobelville, U.S. Government bonds, or a satisfactory bid bond executed by the bidder and acceptable sureties in an amount equal to five (5) percent of the bid shall be submitted with each bid. No bids may be withdrawn for a period of 90 days after opening of bids. Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities and irregularities.

All bidders are required to comply with General Licensing Act of 1976, also known as Tennessee House Bill No. 2180 and T.C.A. 62-6-119 of 1994.

Effective January 1, 2011, a masonry subcontractor must be licensed with an “LMC” classification in order to bid or to be listed on the outside of bid envelope as a Licensed Masonry Contractor (LMC) when the masonry portion is $100,000 or more (including materials and labor). The BC-9 or BC will not be acceptable.

Bidders must be properly licensed under the laws governing their respective trades and be able to obtain insurance and bonds required for the Work. A Performance Bond, separate Labor and Material Payment Bond, and Insurance in a form acceptable to Owner will be required of the successful Bidder. The successful bidder will be required to furnish and pay for satisfactory performance and payment bond, bonds or insurance surety.

This project is funded in part by a Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant administered by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Recreation Resources Division.

A Pre-bid meeting for all bidders will be held at 55 South Main Street, Lobelville, TN 37097 on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 2:30 pm, local time. Prospective bidders are required to attend.

B 4/19