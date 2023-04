Perry County Health Department will be offering a Free Services Day, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., at Lobelville Community & Senior Center, 46 Sixth Avenue West.

Learn about WIC which provides supplemental food assistance and nutrition education to eligible persons; learn about CHANT which connects families to resources; and get your flu and Pfizer Covid vaccines.

Everyone is invited.