JAMES WESLEY SHARP

Mr. James Wesley Sharp, 75, of Linden, departed this life Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at his home. A memorial service was held Saturday, April 1, 2023, 3:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Carolyn Parnell officiating. The family chose cremation. He was born in Brownsville, TN to the late Jimmie Sharp and Willie “Peggy Sue” Coulston Sharp. The family moved to Wayne County, TN in 1965 and a few years later, James became a resident of Perry County. During his life he was employed as a truck driver, a law enforcement officer, worked at TN Department of Corrections at Turney Center for over thirty years, where he was Farm Manager for most of those years. After he retired from the State of TN position, he was employed by Perry County Government as a court officer, a job he greatly enjoyed and was highly esteemed by all he worked with. He was a member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Columbia, TN. James was an avid hunter and fisherman spending many pleasant hours hunting in the game rich woods in Perry County and fishing in the Tennessee River. One of his favorite trips was shark fishing off the Georgia coast with several of his fishing buddies. A Civil War reenactor, James and his wife Regina were the event coordinators for the historic Civil War reenactment, “The Capture and Burning of the Courthouse by Federal Troops” in Perry County. He was known as “Captain” of the reenactment group he formed, McClung’s Battery, composed of well-trained cannoneers, serving on his Confederate Mountain Rifle, affectionately named “Little John.” In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his beloved son James Scotty Sharp and infant twin sisters Rachel and Martha. James was deeply loved and much admired in all areas of his life and will be terribly missed by his family and all who knew him. Family members left to mourn his untimely passing are his loving wife of twenty-seven years, Regina Hill Sharp, a sister Barbara Henry, uncle Wiley Sharp, stepsons Glen (Sarah) Turner and Joshua (Christina) Turner, step grandchildren Andrew Hunt, Lauren Turner, Alexander Turner, Timothy Bouchard and Isabella “Bella” Bouchard.