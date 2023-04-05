Food Drive Underway Now to Promote Waste Awareness

MARY TYLER

FCS Extension Agent Ⅰ

The second week of April is Food Waste Awareness week and UT Extension is having a Food Drive April 3-21.

Everyone in the community can donate excess, nutritious food from your pantry or local grocery store to help reduce food waste, while also fighting food insecurity in Tennessee.

Why donate? Did you know that the average family of four throws away approximately 25 percent of the food and beverages they buy? The estimated results are $1,350 to $2,275 wasted every year.

During Food Waste Awareness Month, we would like to encourage you to clean and organize the kitchen to help store food safely and prevent food waste. While cleaning, it is good to check the expiration dates.

Donations needed: canned fruits and vegetables, canned meat, dried beans, peanut butter, pasta, sauce, flour, sugar, oil, and rice.

The drop off location is the UT Extension Office at 113 Factory Street in Azbill Community Center, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30p.m.

All food collected will be donated to the local Perry County Food Bank.

For more information contact me at 931-589-2331.