City of Lobelville Utilities Awarded $679,909 Assess Management Plan Grant

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced 43 grants totaling $203,244,525 from the state’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) fund, part of which TDEC is administering in the form of drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure grants.

The City of Lobelville and Lobelville Utilities District will receive $679,909 in ARP funds to develop a comprehensive Asset Management Plan and address the community’s critical needs.

Excessive infiltration/inflow will be reduced through the identification of problematic areas in the sewer system and implementation of appropriate improvements and modifications.

All grants awarded represent 132 individual drinking water, wastewater, and/or stormwater infrastructure projects.

These grants announced in this round bring the total ARP funds awarded by TDEC to $401,694,562 since August.

Tennessee received $3.725 billion from the ………….

……….FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ 4/5/23 ISSUE OF THE REVIEW…………