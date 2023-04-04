Weekend Events

Nursing Home Egg Hunt

Perry County Nursing Home invites children of all ages to their Easter Egg Hunt this Friday, April 7, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., in the courtyard around the flag pole. Prizes for all the kids.

Mousetail Easter Egg Hunt

Friends of Mousetail Landing State Park invite you the annual Easter Egg Hunt, this Saturday, April 8, 10:00 a.m., at the park pavilion. Prizes awarded in three age groups: ages 0-3, 4-8, and 9-12. Special guests: Save the Children passing out free books, and the Easter Bunny.

Flatwoods First Friday Fish Fry

Flatwoods Volunteer Fire Department first Friday fish fry fundraisers resume this Friday, April 7, 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Fish and chicken strips will be available, along with white beans, slaw, fries, hushpuppies, dessert, and drink. The VFD asks everyone to keep rising supply costs in mind when donating, and thanks everyone for their continued support.

Arnold Memorial Golf Tournament

The sixteenth annual Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial Golf Tournament four-person scramble will be held this Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Buffalo River Country Club, with an 11:30 a.m. tee-off.

Entry fee is $50 per person, trophies by Mama Rotgers and cash prizes for the top three teams. Lunch served before tee-off. Fish plates by Brian Marrs available for purchase after the tourney, around 6:00 p.m. Door prizes awarded at end of tourney.

A $10,000 hole-in-one contest is being sponsored by Roger Smith Agency, Inc., and longest drive and closest-to-pin contests are sponsored by Independent Stave Company.

Proceeds benefit the Arnold Memorial Scholarship Fund.

For more information, to pre-register, or to reserve a cart, call or text Nanette (615-418-1590), Ricky (931-209-7043), or Karen (931-628-2954).