Andrews Youth Turkey Hunt & Club Breakfast

Buffalo River Youth Hunt Club is excited to announce their first annual Mike Andrews Youth Turkey Hunt. Sign-ups will be held this Friday, April 7, 3:00 to 8:00 p.m., at the Coon Hunters Club Bethel Road, Linden. The hunt will begin Saturday and continue through Sunday afternoon, with awards given at 3:00 p.m. Sunday. The Club is looking forward to hosting this new tradition and encourages all young hunters to participate.

Buffalo River Youth Hunt Club invites everyone to breakfast this Saturday, April 8, starting at 7:00 a.m., at the Coon Hunters Club, Bethel Road, Linden. Each $12 meal comes with biscuits, gravy, eggs, bacon, sausage, bologna, and a drink.