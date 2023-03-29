VELMA STANDRIDGE

Ms. Standridge, 81, of Linden, died Sunday, March 19, 2023, at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville. A funeral service was held Saturday, March 25, 2023, in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Wayne Swindell officiating. Burial was at Barber-Standridge Family Cemetery. She was born in Benton, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Alfred Standridge and Kathleen Shelton Standridge. She was a resident at the Perry County Nursing Home. In addition to her parent,

she is also preceded in death by her twin sister, Thelma Lou Standridge, and a brother, Frank Aaron. Survivors include her daughters, Joy (Bettle) Bailey of Lobelville and Tammy Davis of Lexington; special daughters, Tonya Barber and Laken Matthews, both of Smyrna, and Tina (Bradley) Kilpatrick of Linden; brothers, James (Joann) Standridge and Billy (Kay) Standridge, both of Benton; sisters, Louise Duke and Pam (Tom) Zurcher, both of Georgia; sister-in-law, Cheri Standridge of Benton; grandchildren, Jennifer (Zack) Standridge, Kortni (Garrett Higdon) Bailey, Michael “Joe Joe” (Hannah) Calvert, Kelsey (Matt) Marrs, Kaitlyn Calvert, Cassie (Benard) Hazzord, Joan Davis, Jonathan Polan, Gary Ola, and Kaylee and Rayleigh Kilpatrick; great grandchildren, Layson, Lilly, Aiden, Bella Nora, Luke, Daxton, Bernard, Zaid, and Iris; and beloved friend, Billy Barber.