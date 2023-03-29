Rate Drop on April Statements MLEC Bills Below State Average

MLEC customers will notice a reduction in electric bills starting April 1 when the rate will drop by 5.78%—or $9.23 for the average customers using 1,200 kilowatt hours per billing cycle.

That means an average MLEC member paying $159.70 per month under the March rate will be billed $150.47 starting in April.

How does that compare to what electricity customers pay statewide? Pretty well.

Ownerly, a home valuation company, recently released data on the best and worst states for electric bills.

Tennessee—with an average monthly cost of $148—was ranked the tenth most expensive state for electric bills.

However, that $148 does not include any ………..

