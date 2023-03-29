NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE

In obedience to the Order entered October 18, 2022, and made in captioned case of Joe T. Whitley vs. Patricia M. Lutz, et al, Docket #5339, I will on Saturday, the 22nd day of April, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., in the courtroom at the courthouse in Linden, Tennessee, sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, the tract of land described as follows:

Being and lying in the Fourth Civil District of Perry County, Tennessee and more particularly described as follows:

Beginning on the most western northwest corner of a tract or parcel of land conveyed to Graham & Richardson Properties by deed of record in Deed Book X-25, Page 684, in the Register’s office of Perry County, Tennessee; and runs thence with Moss Tie Company line East 251 feet to a stake; thence with a division line South 740 feet to a corner; thence South 36 degrees Wet 1366 feet to a point in Moss Tie Company line; thence with the same North 3 degree East 264 feet, North 11 degrees West 280 feet, North 9 degrees 30’ East 400 feet, North 5 degrees West 200 feet, North 4 degrees East 102 feet to the point of beginning containing 21 acres more or less, according to survey of Thomas E. Lawson, Registered Land Surveyor, No. 650, Compass Survey Bearings Magnetic, dated October 15, 1982.

Being the same property conveyed to Dwight B. Marcin, et ux, Patricia J. Marcin, Richard D. Lutz, et ux, Patricia M. Lutz, William G. Wreath et ux, Ginger C. Wreath, and Joseph Whitley, by deed of record in Deed Book Z-27, Page 562, ROPCT. Subsequently, Phyllis J. Whitley conveyed interest to Joseph T. Whitley by Quitclaim Deed of record in Deed Book I-11, Page 636, ROPCT.

Also conveyed hereby, insofar as is affects this property, the relevant portion of sellers’ interest in an oil and gas lease, which appears in record of Miscellaneous Book 7, Page 46, ROPCT, to which reference is made for the terms and conditions of said lease.

There is also ground for the purchasers a right-of-way 30 feet in width along the existing or proposed road from the county road to the property hereby conveyed.

Said sale shall be for cash, 10% deposit paid at the time of the sale and the balance upon confirmation and delivery of deed, and otherwise according to the Rules of Chancery Court.

Filed 8:30 a.m., This 21st day of March, 2023

Charlene Duplessis, Clerk & Master

James Y. Ross Sr., Attorney for Plaintiff

PO Box 1359 | Waynesboro, TN. 38485

Daniel L. Wischhof, Attorney for Defendant, Patricia M. Lutz

124 Long Hollow Pike | Goodletsville, TN. 37072

B 4/12