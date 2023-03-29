LOLITA MURDOCK MATHIS

Ms. Lolita Murdock Mathis, 59, of Linden, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023, at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville. A funeral service was held Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Flatwoods Cemetery. She was born in Jackson to Joe Murdock and the late Beverly Massey Murdock. Lolita

was employed with the University of Tennessee Extension Office in Linden as an Administrative Assistant. Before going to work with the Extension Office she had worked at Johnson Controls/Team Linden as the Assistant to the plant manager. She was a graduate of Perry County High School Class of 1981. She was involved in many activities in the county such as the Sisterhood Toy Run, not only helping with the Toy Run but also playing the Elf at the Children’s Christmas Party every year. You could always find her dressed in costume for Halloween and volunteering for various causes in the community. She enjoyed nature, going to the beach, trying her hand at being an artist and just life in general. She loved everyone so big! She always had a smile and kind words to everyone. She gave hugs to everyone and told them she loved them. Lolita was a big practical joker, loving to play jokes on everyone. She loved with all her heart and was a beautiful ray of sunshine doing her best every day. She had the biggest smile and most contagious laugh, a beautiful soul. To know her was to love her. Her famous saying “Love You Man” will always be remembered. She lived life to the fullest, especially enjoying her grandsons! In addition to her mother she is also preceded in death by her husband Robert Mathis. Survivors include her father Joe (Janice Duncan) Murdock of Linden, her daughter Farrah (Jamile) Rogers of Centerville, grandsons Felix and Hector Rogers, brothers Vaughan (Kim) Duncan of Scotts Hill and Mike (Gail) Duncan of Linden, mother-in-law Mary Dotson of Linden, step-son Zach Mathis of Linden, nieces Sabrina (Jason) Roberts and Whitney (Keith) Tollefson, nephews Ryan (Katie) Duncan and Travis (Candance) Duncan, several great-nieces and nephews and a host of other loving family members and many, many friends.