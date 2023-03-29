LOCAL ACTIVITIES COMING UP

The Linden Community Choir—with members from First Baptist, First Christian, and First United Methodist churches—will present an Easter cantata on Palm Sunday, April 2, 2023, 6:00 p.m., at First Christian Church, West Main. Finger foods following. Everyone is invited.

—————

Friends of Mousetail Landing State Park invite you the annual Easter Egg Hunt, this year on Saturday, April 8, 10:00 a.m., at the park pavilion. Prizes awarded in three age groups: ages 0-3, 4-8, and 9-12. Special guests: Save the Children passing out free books, and the Easter Bunny.

—————

The sixteenth annual Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial Golf Tournament four-person scramble will be geld Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Buffalo River Country Club, with an 11:30 a.m. tee-off.

Entry fee is $50 per person, trophies by Mam Rotgers and cash prizes for the top three teams. Lunch served before tee-off. Fish plates by Brian Marrs available for purchase after the tourney, around 6:00 p.m. Door prizes awarded at end of tourney.

A $10,000 hole-in-one contest is being sponsored by Roger Smith Agency, Inc., and longest drive and closest-to-pin contests are sponsored by Independent Stave Company.

Proceeds benefit the Arnold Memorial Scholarship Fund.

For more information, to pre-register, or to reserve a cart, call or text Nanette (615-418-1590), Ricky (931-209-7043), or Karen (931-628-2954).