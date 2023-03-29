CHESTER EZELL

Mr. Ezell, 73, of Linden, died Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at his residence. A funeral service was held Sunday, March 26, 2023, 1:30 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Phil Corbin officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. He was the firstborn son of Arvell and Mary Duncan Ezell. He served Perry County Schools as high school CTE Architecture & Construction Instructor for thirty-six years, then came out of retirement to collaborate with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office to establish the “Jailbirds” woodworking program where he mentored inmates for five more years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Delores Mathis. Survivors include his wife, LaDon K. Ezell; daughter, Raygan (Denny) Edney; and grandchildren, Ethan, Conner, and Laila Edney. The family requests that memorials be made online to Operation Christmas Child.