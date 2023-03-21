Blooming Arts Festival Celebrates 15 Years &Immeasurable Impact on Linden & Perry County

CINDY DUPREE

Special to the REVIEW

The Blooming Arts Festival turns fifteen this year, which is a great occasion to look back and remember—and to celebrate. Be there this weekend, March 24-25, when the entire downtown will turn into a fifteenth anniversary gala event.

This is truly a “little engine that could” story. The idea for Blooming Arts was birthed during the recession of 2008, which led to the premier event in March of 2009. Keep in mind, this wasn’t just a mild recession in Perry County. This was epic, with 29% unemployment and local businesses struggling to keep their doors open.

It was Linden’s leader, the late Mayor Jim Azbill, the “little engine” part of this story, with his bigger-than-life personality and a can-do spirit, who, despite recession challenges, decided to do something positive, fun and uplifting for his town, namely, to launch a Main Street festival.

From the beginning, part of the vision for creating the festival was to launch something to attract tourism and new business to Linden. It worked.

Michael and Kathy Dumont, proprietors of the Commodore Hotel, and good friends and supporters of Mayor Azbill, were instrumental in helping brainstorm the idea and commit resources.

They gave lots of time and sweat equity to see that the idea of Blooming Arts Festival became a reality. Michael and Kathy have continued to be strategic in helping support the festival behind the scenes throughout its history.

“The original festival was inspired by a series of meetings with Mayor Azbill and local stakeholders, who later became known as Vision Perry.” Michael Dumont said.

“Unemployment rates peaked at 29% so we concluded that an arts-based festival during a tough economic time would be a way to stimulate local tourism and support small businesses. The group thought a spring festival would be an opportunity to celebrate the coming of warmer weather and brighter days, bringing some much-needed cheer to the community during a difficult period,” Dumont recalled.

Mayor Azbill’s granddaughter Hayley Byrd, festival director for thirteen of the fifteen years, is the hands-on leader of Blooming Arts Festival, managing every detail of the event.

Hayley’s work includes helping grow the festival to more than 10K attendees and more than 150 vendors. She oversees the PR and marketing aspect of the BAF and books the two-day schedule of musicians who perform at the event.

When asked about one of her best memories of the festival, Hayley responds, “Gov. Haslam came to honor my grandfather, just two months after he passed away suddenly. It was a bitter-sweet day, but a highlight for Linden and the festival and for our family to have the governor recognize our respected mayor, and my grandfather.”

Gov. Haslam dedicated the renaming of the Perry County Community Center to the Jim Azbill Community Center.

Asked about any challenges over the past fifteen years, Hayley cites the occasional weather issues and having to cancel the festival just days before the event in 2020 due to COVID.

The signature event for the town of Linden, Blooming Arts Festival Art exhibits features a wide variety of fine art and many beautiful crafts, live music from some of the area’s best musicians, delicious food from local vendors, fun activities for kids, including face painting and balloon animals, and a beautiful outdoor setting surrounded by blooming flowers and trees.

Each year the festival brings energy to the entire county. Local merchants plan much of their business around the festival as the peak business weekend of the year.

Many of the participating vendors name Blooming Arts their favorite event, participating year after year. Several vendors have taken part in BAF all fifteen years.

“We have incredible vendors who enjoy the festival and join us every year,” Dumont said. “We’ve been fortunate to be included in local, regional and national travel and tourism stories throughout the years, which incentivizes the vendors and brings a lift to all of Perry County and the entire region.”

Conservatively Blooming Arts Festival, by the numbers, celebrates $2.5 million in economic impact with more than 150,000 visitors to Linden over the fifteen years of the event.

“The numbers are impressive, but nothing compares to the impact in goodwill, pure enjoyment and the great difference Blooming Arts Festival makes for our town and county,” Byrd said. “That is immeasurable.”