NOTICE OF INTENT OT FILE DELINQUENT TAX SUIT-TOWN OF LINDEN

NOTICE OF INTENT OT FILE

DELINQUENT TAX SUIT – 2021 TAXES ONLY

Tennessee Code Annotated, Section 67-5-2401, requires the Town of Linden to insert in one or more newspapers of the county the following notice.

You are advised that after March 31, 2023, additional penalties and cost will be imposed in consequence of suits to be filed for enforcement of the lien for taxes against land and real or personal property. Until the filing of such suits, taxes may be paid at the Town of Linden, City Hall.

Kristy Tucker, City Recorder

B 3/22