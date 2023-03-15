NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE-COFFEY

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, PERRY COUNTY

WHEREAS, Chrystal Anne Coffey executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Ameris Bank, Lender and Tennessee Title Services, LLC, Trustee(s), which was dated March 2, 2022, and recorded on March 7, 2022, in Book 141, at Page 538 in Perry County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Ameris Bank, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on April 18, 2023, at 02:00 PM at the usual and customary location at the Perry County Courthouse, Linden, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Perry County, Tennessee, to wit:

A tract or parcel of land in the First (1st) Civil District of Perry County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a stake in Leonard Ward’s North boundary in the South margin of the county road and near a culvert; runs thence with the South margin of the county road South 31 degrees East 334 feet to an iron stake; thence South 62 degrees West 156 feet to an iron stake; North 37 degrees 30 minutes West 75 feet to an iron stake in a field; thence North 0 degrees 30 minutes East 291 feet to the beginning, containing 0.7 acres, and being part of Leonard Ward’s tract.

FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY: Being also known as 2611 Cedar Creek Road,

Linden, Tennessee 37096.

BEING the same property conveyed to Chrystal Anne Coffey, single woman, by deed from Devin Kilpatrick, an unmarried man, and Tanna Kilpatrick, unmarried woman, as joint tenants with the right of survivorship of record in Book / Record Book / Deed Book / Volume D37, Page 795 or Instrument# 22000434, Register’s Office for Perry County, TN.

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Suite 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 23-02361 FC01 B 3/29