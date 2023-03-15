Commission Okayed Funds for Veterans Park Repairs

Among most routine business at their most recent meeting, the Perry County Commission also approved $9,999 to begin making repairs to Veterans Park sports facilities.

On behalf of Dixie Youth, Taylor Dill addressed the Commission about the worsening conditions at the park, saying he could not “in good faith” schedule tournaments at Veterans “when the bathrooms have water in the light bulbs.”

Dill said Dixie Youth is presently serving 170 kids in the community, but that number could easily grow to 225.

He said the inability of Veterans Park to adequately host tournaments is costing the county revenue. He presentd a list of deficiencies and safety concerns at the park.

County Mayor John Carroll said grant efforts are “in process” that could address park issues.

In the meantime, the Commissioners approved………………….

…………..FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ 3/15/23 ISSUE OF THE REVIEW…..