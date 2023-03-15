Ace Hardware Thief In & Out In Under a Minute

A thief smashed the glass front door and entered Duncan’s Ace Hardware in Linden just after midnight Saturday, March 11, 2023, and made off with tools.

According to the incident report filed by responding officer, Deputy Zachary Pepin, the suspect—described as 5’6” to 5’10” and heavyset—used a hammer to break the glass in the right hand door.

Once inside, the thief grabbed three boxes of Milwaukee power tools (reciprocating saw, impact driver kit, and compact drill & impact driver set) with a combined value of $678.87, not including the damage to the door, the report states.

Duncan’s also sells guns, ammo, and hunting supplies, but none of those items were stolen, Sheriff Nick Weems told the Review.

The suspect, who was dressed in dark clothing, facemask, and ball cap, did not reveal any other physical features. The cap carries a NY Yankees insignia.

The thief was in and out in under

