COMMISSION MEETS MONDAY By Editor | March 14, 2023 | 0 The Perry County Commission will meet In regular session on Monday, March 20, 2023, 6:00 p.m., at Azbill Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden. Contact County Mayor John Carroll for more information, 931-589-2216. The public is invited. Posted in Public Notices