LOBELVILLE WATER SYSTEM NOTICE By Editor | March 8, 2023 | 0 NOTICE: The Lobelville Water System 2022 Water Quality Report will be published in the Buffalo River Review on March 15th, 2023. This report will not be direct mailed to customers. You may request a copy by calling 931-593-2388. B 3/8 Posted in Public Notices