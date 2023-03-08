JAMES ROSS WALKER

James Ross Walker, 90, of Peoria, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria. He was born on April 7, 1932 in Clifton, Tennessee, a son of Henry A. Walker and Mary (Landers) Walker. James married Maude M. Keating on January 10, 1953 in Stephenville, Newfoundland, Canada. She preceded him in death on September 8, 1998 in Peoria. He was also preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; and two sisters. James is survived by his six children, RoseMary (Bud) Trammell of Peoria; Patricia (Pete) Puntoni of East Peoria, Kenneth Walker of Peoria, Donald Walker of Peoria, Cheryl (J) Brown of Peoria, and Gary Walker of Peoria; 18 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; sister, Scarlett Hill of Linden, Tennessee; and sister-in-law, Rita Keating of London, Ontario, Canada. He served his country in the United States Air Force. James worked for Caterpillar, Inc. for 32 years, retiring in 1985. He loved to spend time in his native Tennessee and Long Harbor, Newfoundland, Canada. James enjoyed fishing and blackberry picking, but especially spending time with his family. James’s funeral service will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Burial will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in West Peoria. Online condolences may be shared with James’s family at www.davison-fulton.com.