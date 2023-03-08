Friends of Mousetail Crappie Tournament Saturday at Park

Friends of Mousetail Landing State Park invite local fishermen to participate in a crappie tournament, this Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the park’s boat ramp. The event begins with an 8:00 a.m. blast-off and ends with a noon weigh-in.

Entry fee is $15 per person or $30 per boat, and $10 for big fish. Cash payout for first place and big fish. You may register the morning of the tourney.

Teams must: register before 8:00 and check-in by deadline; fish from a vessel; have no more than two people per vessel; use live or artificial bait; weigh their top seven fish; fish on Kentucky Lake; have valid license and follow state laws & TWRA and Mousetail rules and regulations; not use any spider rigging. Rain date is Saturday, March 18.