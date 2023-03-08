CLARA BELL QUALLS WARDR OP

Mrs. Clara Bell Qualls Wardrop, 65, of Bay Springs, MS, formerly of Linden, passed away Wednesday March 1, 2023 at her home. Graveside services were held at 2:00 PM, Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Barber-Qualls Cemetery in Linden, Tennessee. A memorial service was held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Berean Bible Church, Bay Springs, MS. Young Funeral Home was in charge of local arrangements. She was born in Perry County to Helen Barber Qualls and the late Hansel Lee Qualls. Clara’s life journey began on September 14, 1957 to Hansel and Helen Qualls in Linden, Tennessee. She grew up on the farm loving the opportunities to work with her father outside on the farm. She was raised a Christian and dedicated herself to the Lord early in life. She graduated from Perry County High School in 1975 and went to work at Linden Products. In 1976 she met and fell in love with Donald Wardrop who she married on July 16, 1977. After 4 years, they moved to Knoxville, Tennessee where she supported Don in his quest for an Engineering degree at the University of Tennessee and where she studied and received a degree in Cosmetology from Knox College. This began her successful career as a Cosmetologist. Don and Clara moved to Leeds, Alabama where she opened Clara’s Signature Salon. During this 16 year period Don and Clara began raising 3 children, Stefan, Shayn and Victoria together. In 2002 the family moved to Bay Springs, Mississippi where she worked at McNeil’s Hair Design and attended the Berean Bible Church. She worked with Joe McNeil until August 2018 when she developed significant health issues. Unfortunately she developed terrible symptoms which later were diagnosed as Stiff Person Syndrome. A combination of the debilitating effects of SPS and diabetes ended her earthly journey on March 1, 2023. She is preceded in death by her father Hansel Lee Qualls. Survivors include her mother Helen Barber Qualls of Linden, TN, her husband Donald A. Wardrop, sons Stefan Alexander Wardrop and Shayn Donovan (Kalli) Wardrop, a daughter Victoria Rose (Ryan) Troester, a sister Norma (Johnny) Coble of Linden, TN, nephews Brad Coble and Nicholas Coble and numerous cousins and extended family.