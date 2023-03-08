CHERYL DUNCAN TININ

Mrs. Tinin, 77, of Lobelville, died Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at St. Thomas Hickman. A funeral service was held Saturday, March 4, 2023, 2:00 p.m., un the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Nix Cemetery, Roans Creek. She was born in Nashville, the daughter of the late James Fred Duncan and Marie Hinson Duncan. She had worked at Linden Apparel, Red Kapp, and Bates, LLC. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her, husband Stanley “KO” Tinin, Jr.; a daughter, Christie Tinin; and a sister-in-law, June Long. Survivors include her daughter, Carol (Michael) Trull of Lobelville; a son, Kevin (Marsha) Tinin of Linden; grandchildren, Lynn (Melody) Trull, Kenny (Melissa) Trull, Jessica (Shane) Giachetti, Christian (Savannah) Tinin, and Connor Tinin; ten great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Elise Hensley, Ruby (Herbert) Hinson, and Eva White; and brother-in-law, Kent (Lynette) Tinin.