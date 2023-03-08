Bonilla-Gomez Placed on MNPD Most Wanted List

A woman charged in the vehicular homicide of two former Perry County residents has been named by Metro Nashville Police Department to the Ten Most Wanted list.

Sadia Bonilla-Gomez, 23, has been unlocated since she was treated for injuries and released following the August 2020 Bell Road accident that claimed the lives of Dalton Williams and Samantha Peevyhouse of Centerville.

Bonilla-Gomez was a passenger in the Ford F-150 pickup driven by Jose Damaso-Hernandez when the crossed the center line and struck the 2016 Scion vehicle head-on.

Damaso-Hernandez was placed on the

