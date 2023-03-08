BETTY FAYE DABBS McCAIG

Mrs. McCaig, 88, of Lobelville, died Friday, February 24, 2023, at Perry County Nursing Home. A funeral service was held Wednesday, March 1, 2023, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Ronnie Aydelotte officiating. Burial was at Northern Cemetery, Crooked Creek. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late Robert Samuel Dabbs and Flora Kirk Dabbs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph “Bubber” McCaig; a grandson, Chad McCaig; and siblings, Bob, Rex, Reida D. Cotham, Bonnie, Sam Jr., Julia D. DePriest, Olan, Nolan, and Reid.

Survivors include her children, Pat (Rick Martik) Hanes, Gaye McCaig, both of Lobelville, and Ralph (Donna) McCaig, Jr.; grandchildren, Matthew (Kelly) McCaig, B.J. (Robbie) Hanes, Jae (Parker) Aldridge, and Amy Hanes, greatgrandchildren, Max, Rhett and Brooks Hatzell, Kael and Quinn Aldrich, and Adalyn McCaig; twin brother, Billy Ray (Lavenia) Dabbs; sister, Kyra Petty; and sisters-in-law, Jean Clark, Gayle (Ronnie) Adylotte, and Mildred McCaig.