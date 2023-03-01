VELMA SMITH WALTERS

Mrs. Walters, 92, of Lobelville, died Monday, February 20, 2023, at Green Crest Assisted Living in Parsons. A graveside service was held Thursday, February 23, 2023, 1:00 p.m., at Northern Cemetery, Crooked Creek, with Ronnie Aydelott officiating. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late James Lynn Smith and Grace Spencer Smith. She was a graduate of Lobelville High School and retired from Fisher & Body in Michigan. She was a member of Crooked Creek Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Walters; a sister, Julia Diane Parnell; and brothers, Ruben and Dempsey Smith. Survivors include her son, Gary (Sherlweise) Parnell of Lobelville; grandchildren, Ingrid Parnell and Derek Parnell; great grandchildren, Trevor (Mattie) Parnell, Maclaine Pevahouse, Cole Yarbro, and Case Yarbro; a great, great grandson, Anderson James Parnell; and a sister, Janie Russell of Lobelville.