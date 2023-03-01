PAT TUCKER

Mr. Tucker, 67, of Linden, died Thursday, February 23, 2023, at his residence. A funeral service was held Sunday, February 26, 2023, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Gary Dozier and Bill Edge officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. He was the son of the late Willie Ray Tucker and Chloe Lazelle Warren, and a member of Linden First Baptist Church. He was owner of Tucker Grading Contractors Company. In addition to his parents, he

was preceded in death by a brother, Joel Tucker. Survivors include his wife, Delilah Tucker; a son, Dylan (Ashley) Tucker of Murfreesboro; granddaughters, Zeta and Lynlie Tucker; a brother, David Tucker of New Jersey; mother-in-law, Catherine Simmons of Linden; and sisters-in-law, Donna Tucker and Shelia (Timmy) Denton, both of Linden.