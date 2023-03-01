Man Killed While Crossing Street in New York

A Perry County man working away in New York, was killed Monday, February 20, 2023, when hit by several vehicles while crossing on foot at a busy intersection.

Eric Treadwell, 48—who died the day before his 49th birthday, a family member told the Review—was crossing at 3870 Veterans Memorial Highway in Bohemia, on Long Island, when he was struck by a 2003 Honda Civic at 8:30 p.m.

The driver, 32 year old Victor Velez, of Bayport, New York, stopped his car, then witnessed two other vehicles strike Treadwell and continue eastbound, the Suffolk County Police told the Suffolk Daily News which reported on the accident.

Treadwell was pronounced dead at the scene by EMTs from Lakeland Fire Department Rescue, the Daily News said.

An investigation is open; detectives are asking anyone with information to contact local police. The report did not say if any charges have been filed.

A funeral service for Mr. Treadwell was held yesterday, Tuesday, February 28. His obituary will appear in next week’s edition.