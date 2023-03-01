JUNE TININ LONG

Mrs. June Tinin Long, 72, of Linden, died Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Perry County Nursing Home. A memorial service was held Thursday, February 23, 2023, 4:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Kevin Tinin officiating. The family chose cremation. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late S.L. Tinin and Elizabeth Arnold Tinin. She was a retired LPN, having worked for eighteen years,most recently at Perry County Nursing Home. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Long; a brother, K.O. Tinin; and brother-in-law, Bobby Joe Hensley. Survivors include her children Tammy (Scott) Hickok and Johnny (Tonya) Long, both of Linden; grandchildren Justin (Sara Monroe) Long, Dustin Long, and Brandon (Emily) Hickok, all of Linden, and Jeremy (Megan) Hickok of Pleasantville; great granddaughter Jovi Long; sisters, Elise Hensley, Eva White, and Ruby (Herbert) Hinson, all of Linden; and a brother, Kent (Lynette) Tinin of Linden.