Investigations Led to Fentanyl Arrests

Six month long, detailed narcotics investigations by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of two local middle-aged men Sheriff Nick Weems described as “major dealers.”

One of the men has an extensive arrest record as well.

The Sheriff credited Drug Investigator Mike Stockstill with heading up the investigations which began in July of 2022.

On January 26, 2023, a search warrant was executed at Dusty Ross Binkley’s Britt Road home on Crooked Creek.

The Sheriff said Binkley was taken into custody that day on charges of drug possession and tampering with evidence.

On February 22, 2023, the Perry County Grand Jury returned true bills against …………

