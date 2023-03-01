Enter VVA 1123 Essay Contest

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1123 is sponsoring an essay contest for high school and home school equivalent students.

The short essay should be about a Vietnam veteran, living or deceased, who has had a positive influence on the writer’s life and what that influence was.

Cash prizes will be awarded for first ($250), second $150), and third ($100) place. Entries should be mailed by March 9, 2023, to VVA Chapter 1123, P.O. Box 130, Linden TN 37096, or given to any member of VVA Chapter 1123.

Winners will be invited to read their essays at the courthouse on Vietnam Veterans Day.