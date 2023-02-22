Time to Reserve Trees for Annual TN Planting Event

Tennessee residents are invited to beautify their properties and their communities by planting trees on Tennessee Tree Day, March 18, 2023.

Trees are available to reserve online now through February 26 for a small donation per tree while supplies last.

This is the ninth annual statewide tree-planting event organized each year by Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC), a nonprofit organization.

Residents may reserve native trees online to plant at their properties by visiting the event website: tectn.org/TennesseeTreeDay.

Ten native tree species are being offered to plant at homes, farms, and other properties across Tennessee.

“Our goal is to plant 100,000 native trees in March, and everyone is invited to help us achieve this,” says Jeffrey Barrie, CEO of TEC.

“The benefits to our families, environment, and communities are immediate and will last for generations when we come together to plant trees,” says Barrie.

Trees are reserved and purchased online, then picked up locally at the Perry County UT Extension office, Azbill Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden, on either Friday, March 17, from 8:00 to 4:00, or Saturday morning, March 18, 8:00 to noon.

Native tree species available statewide will vary by pick-up location but will include: elderberry, flowering dogwood, cherry bark oak, white oak, pecan, tulip poplar, Virginia pine, and indigo bush.

Trees are available on a first-come-first-served basis while supplies last. All trees must be reserved online and picked up on the dates published on the website.

This event typically draws thousands of volunteers who plant their trees at their homes, farms, businesses, neighborhoods, and other locations.

TEC and more than 100,000 volunteers have planted over 822,000 trees since 2007, fulfilling the mission to help people and communities improve the environment.

The overall goal of this effort is to plant one million trees, which organizers project will happen in 2024

Tennessee Tree Day is made possible by support from numerous partners, including the National Wildlife Federation, Atmos Energy, Tennessee Division of Forestry, UT Extension, One Tree Planted, FedEx, Tractor Supply Company Foundation, LKQ Foundation, Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, Penske, Core Development Fund, Sharing Change, Memorial Foundation, and TVA.