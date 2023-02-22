RICHARD LEE JONES

Mr. Jones, 61, of Linden, died Monday, February 13, 2023, at the Perry County Nursing Home. A funeral service was held Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Roberts Cemetery, Marsh Creek. He was born in Perry County, the son of the late Paul Jones and Jacquline “Jackie” Murdock Jones. He was a graduate of Perry County High School, Class of 1979, and last worked at Graham Lumber Company as a boiler operator. He also worked as a timber cutter and logger. In addition to his parent, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Gaile Jones; a daughter, Kayla Jones; a sister, Faye Jones Simmons; and brothers, Ricky and Billy Jones. Survivors include his daughter, Sabrina Jones of Linden; a sister, Carolyn (Barry) Battles of Linden; sister-in-law, Teresa (Bobby) Warren of Linden; and brothers-in-law, Barney Duncan and Wendell Bates, both of Centerville.