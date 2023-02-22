PUBLIC NOTICE

Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) are proposing to build a 265‐foot Self-Support Telecommunications Tower. Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The site location is 235 Jackson Cemetery Road, Linden, Perry County, TN 37096 (35˚ 37’ 33.7” N, 87˚ 43’ 51.21” W). The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1225390.

ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 45 L Street NE, Washington, DC 20554. Reference Terracon Project No. 49227684.

PD 2/22