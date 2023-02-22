LEGAL NOTICE – Special Education (SPED) Program

The Perry County Board of Education SPED Program, invites qualified bidders to bid on the following equipment items:

7 Passenger Van with a V4 engine or better, automatic transmission, and safety package that includes back up camera and Bluetooth capabilities. Leather seats preferred, but not required. White or black paint color preferred, but not required.

Bids will be accepted until 10:00 a.m. of the designated bid review date of March 3, 2023. Details and specifications are on file in the office of the Director of School, Eric Lomax. Any interested bidder may request a copy of the specifications by contacting Jennifer Richardson, Special Education Director, Perry County Schools, 857 Squirrel Hollow Drive, Linden, TN 37096, (931) 589-2102 or by email: jrichardson@perrycountyschools.us. The Perry County Board of Education reserves the right to accept or reject any/or all bids.

