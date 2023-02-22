DAR Recognized VVA 1123 as Honorary Partner

JOHNNIA ELKINS

Special to REVIEW

Perry County Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1123 welcomed Tennessee Society Daughters of the American Revolution members from Tenassee Chapter of Columbia at their February 9, 2023 meeting.

DAR members were there to publicly say thank you and recognize VVA Chapter 1123 as an Honorary Partner of the Vietnam War (1955-1975) Fiftieth Anniversary Commemoration. Honorary Partners are organizations made up solely of those who bore the battle of the Vietnam War.

Dale Long accepted the Commemoration Flag and Certificate of Honor on behalf of the veterans present.

Seven lapel pins were presented to veterans who had not already gotten one. Each living veteran who served at any time on active duty in the U. S. Armed Forces, regardless of location, during the period of November 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, is eligible to receive a Vietnam Veteran lapel pin.

A surviving spouse pin was presented to Ernestine Miller whose late husband, Richard Miller, was a chapter member.

All VVA members present were given a warm “welcome home hug” and offered the humble thanks of a grateful nation by Kathryn Kozlinski, Tenassee Veteran Services Committee chair.

National Vietnam War Veterans Day will be celebrated on March 29, 2023.

—-FOR PHOTOS, PLEASE SEE 2/22/23 ISSUE OF THE REVIEW——–