CAROLYN CULP CHRISTY

Ms. Christy, 79, of Linden, died Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Horizon Medical Center in Dickson. A memorial service was held Sunday, February 19, 2023, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late Roy Culp and Iris Moore Culp. She was retired from Perry County Nursing Home where she worked in Social Services. She was a graduate of Linden High School, Class of 1961,

Freed-Hardeman University, 1963. She was a member of Cedar Creek Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Amanda Tangerstrom. Survivors include her daughter, Paula (Allen) Tangerstrom of Bowling Green, Kentucky; a son, George (Melinda) Tangerstrom of Burns; grandchildren, Amber Williams, Cole Williams, Matthew Miles, Michael Miles, Marshall Miles, Morgan Tangerstrom, Mallory Tangerstrom, Selena Eubanks, Leah Tangerstrom, and Austin Finch; eight geat grandchildren; and brothers, Tom (Betty) Culp and Paul Culp, both of Linden.