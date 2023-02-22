BARBARA JANE LOVELESS TATUM

Ms. Barbara Jane Loveless Tatum passed on to her eternal home on February 14, 2023. She was born on July 16, 1940, in Hohenwald to Woodrow Chuck and Minnie Edna (Griner) Loveless. Ms. Tatum was a devout Christian and spent many years worshipping with Lomax Church of Christ and Pineview Church of Christ. She loved to spend her days reading and cooking for her family and friends. She was a social butterfly. She loved to be around and take care of other people. Most of all, she was a loving mother and grandmother—her children and grandchildren were her passion and joy. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children Jeff (Angie) Tatum and Beverly (Jason) Shanes; her grandchildren A’Lauren (Brandon) Shanes Qualls and Tyler (BJ) Shanes; great grandchild Bennett Qualls; step-grandchildren Stephanie (Andy) DuPont and Amanda Burkhead; step-great-grandchildren Austin DuPont, Alex DuPont, and Landon Burkhead; nieces Sherry (Jeff) Dye and Janet (Robert) Hill. She is preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow & Minnie Loveless, and her sister Carolyn Armstrong. Funeral services were held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 1:00 PM in the chapel of McDonald Funeral Home with Bobby Carroll officiating. Burial followed in Downey Cemetery.