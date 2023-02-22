Agencies Work Together to Secure $2 Million Grant to Fight Violent Crime

Working cooperatively to strengthen public safety, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Hohenwald Police Department, and Lewis County Sheriff’s Office are applying for a $2 million grant that will be divided equally between the three law enforcement agencies.

Proceeds from the “Violent Crime Intervention Fund” grant will be used to jointly address the most serious of offenses.

Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems told the Review that the “collaborative grant” had to be sought by two or more agencies in order to be eligible.

The proceeds can be used to fund violent crime agents, vehicles, surveillance equipment, combat equipment, life-saving technology, drug testing equipment, and much more, the Sheriff said.

The extensive grant application was written by Captain Christie Moore of the Lewis County Jail, and is one hundred percent fully-funded (no local match) by the Tennessee Office of Criminal Justice Programs, 2023 Violent Crime Intervention Fund: Competitive Collaborative Enhancement Grant Program.

This program is part of Governor Bill Lee’s initiative to reduce crime across the State of Tennessee, and was approved by the General Assembly in 2022.

“Tennessee is equipping law enforcement with the tools needed to keep every community safe”, stated Governor Lee.

“I invite all police departments and sheriff’s offices to engage this opportunity so the state can thoughtfully invest these dollars in proven methods that will curb violent crime and strengthen public safety.”

Sheriff Weems said, “I’m proud to say that I have always had and will continue to have a great working relationship with Lewis County and Hohenwald law enforcement. Together, we wil l continue to combat violent crime and drugs in our community. Take it somewhere else if you don’t want to go to prison.”

AGENCIES APPLY FOR GRANT: pictured: (seated) Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Matt Tiller, Hohenwald Police Chief of Police Kip Kelsey, LCSO Captain Todd Laster, Lewis County Sheriff Dwayne Kilpatrick, and Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems; (standing) City of Hohenwald CFO Kyle Hamm, Lewis County Mayor Jonah Keltner, Lewis County Government COO Houston Hamblin, 32nd Judicial District Attorney Hans Schwendimann, Lewis County Jail Captain Christie Moore; and Lewis County Jail Administrator Josh Keltner. Photo & story information courtesy of LEWIS COUNTY HERALD.